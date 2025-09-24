CBSE Introduces Capacity Building Programmes To Boost Teacher Skills From October 2025

CBSE | cbse.gov.in

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced 14 new Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) for teachers, as per the suggestions in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The programmes seek to enhance continuous professional development in CBSE-affiliated schools. The respective manuals for training were released formally during the National Teachers' Conference 2025 at Patna.

The CBPs aim to improve teachers' conceptual knowledge and classroom practices. From October 2025, the programs will be administered through CBSE's Centres of Excellence under Prashikshan Triveni. Schools have been asked to inform teachers and promote active participation.

Topics included

The CBPs include a diverse range of topics and teaching needs at various stages.

For Hindi (Secondary Stage, Class 10), the teaching methodology is emphasised, whereas Sanskrit (Secondary Stage) focuses on developing listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. In Painting (Secondary Stage), creative techniques like folk art, origami, printmaking, and calligraphy are advised for teachers.

For Economics (Secondary Stage, Class 12), the program emphasises national income and associated aggregates with competency-based pedagogic and assessment strategies. STEM Education (All Stages) offers practical strategies for inter-disciplinary teaching, and Value Education Through Sports (All Stages) enables educators to utilise sports as a vehicle to develop teamwork, grit, and inclusivity.

Competency-Based Assessment

As a part of the CBPs, special modules will concentrate on competency-based evaluation in Social Science, Science, and Mathematics at middle and secondary levels. They will assist teachers in creating assessments focusing on critical thinking, problem-solving, and application of knowledge in real-life situations.

Execution Strategy

CBSE will implement the programmes from October 2025, which aim to foster continuous learning and contemporary teaching approaches in all affiliated schools. Schools will be required to provide information to the faculty members and facilitate extensive participation, thus encouraging professional development and better classroom results.