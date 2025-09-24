 SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 87 Workman Trainee Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
SJVN Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, is accepting online applications for 87 Workman Trainee positions.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: SJVN Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, is accepting online applications for 87 Workman Trainee positions. The opportunity is exclusively available to residents of Himachal Pradesh. The application opened on September 22 and closes on October 13, 2025 (6 p.m.). Those interested should apply through the Career section on the official website of SJVN at sjvn.nic.in. Applications can only be made online.

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 87 vacancies, which include:

1. Assistant (Accounts): 10

2. Assistant: 15

3. Driver: 15

4. Electrician: 20

5. Fitter: 5

6. Turner: 2

7. Welder: 5

8. Storekeeper: 10

9. Surveyor: 5

10. Total: 87

Note: Workmen Trainees will get Rs. 21,500/- (IDA) with 3% annual increment. In addition to Basic Pay, they will receive 35% cafeteria allowance, HRA/CPF, conveyance reimbursement, leave encashment, PRP, and medical benefits for self and dependents as per company rules. After 1 year of training, they will be regularised in the same pay scale with 3% increment, with career growth guided by the Promotion Policy.

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: Application fee

The application fee is Rs. 200 plus 18% GST. However, candidates belonging to the SC, ST, EWS, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen categories are exempt from paying the fee.

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: Service bond

Those chosen are required to serve in the SJVN for three years following training (Rs. 2 lakh for General/EWS/OBC, Rs. 1 lakh for SC/ST/PwBD).

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025 will include a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions—80 from the relevant discipline and 20 covering aptitude, reasoning, English, and general knowledge. The test will be of 2 hours duration with no negative marking. For posts such as Assistant, Assistant (Accounts), and Driver, a Trade Test will also be conducted. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 50% marks for UR/EWS/Others and 40% for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD in the CBT.

