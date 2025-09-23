 Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 171 Senior Manager And Other Posts Starts; Check Selection Process Here
Indian Bank has started accepting the applications for Specialist Officer positions. This recruitment campaign will fill 171 positions within the organisation. The application cost is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (just for intimation), and ₹1000/- for all others.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 |

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of application form: 23/09/2025

2. Close of application window: 13/10/2025

3. Correction window and making payment: 13/10/2025

4. Last date for printing the application: 28/10/2025

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (just for intimation), and ₹1000/- for all others. Payment can be done using Debit or Credit cards, Internet Banking, or UPI by giving the information requested on the page. Candidates will be responsible for any transaction charges associated with online payments.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of application shortlisting followed by an interview, or a written/online test followed by an interview. A total of 160 questions will be asked, with a maximum score of 220. The exam lasts two hours, and the paper is in English and Hindi.

1/4 of the mark is assigned to the question for which an incorrect response is provided. If a question is left blank, which means the candidate does not provide an answer, there will be no punishment.

Direct link to apply

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants interested in applying for the positions can review the educational requirements in the Detailed Notification, which is accessible here.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Call letters

Call letters for the Test/Interview will be sent to candidates only via email or made available on the Bank’s website. Candidates are advised to download their call letters from the Bank’s website by entering their Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth. No hard copies of the call letter, Information Handout, or related documents will be sent by post or courier.

