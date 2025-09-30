ICAI Releases Mock Test Series Schedule For CA Final And Intermediate January 2026 Exams

ICAI Mock Test Schedule: The timetable for the mock test series for CA Final and CA Intermediate students taking the January 2026 exams has been made public by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Before the major exams, students will have the chance to practice and evaluate themselves through two sets of mock tests.

According to the schedule, Series I and Series II of the CA Final Mock Test Papers will take place from November 17 to November 28, 2025, and December 4 to December 15, 2025, respectively. On all days, the mock test is scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

ICAI Final Mock test schedule

Mock Test Series 1:

Nov 17, 2025: Financial Reporting

Nov 19, 2025: Advanced Financial Management

Nov 21, 2025: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

Nov 24, 2025: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation

Nov 26, 2025: Indirect Tax Laws

Nov 28, 2025: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

Mock Test Series 2:

Dec 4, 2025: Financial Reporting

Dec 6, 2025: Advanced Financial Management

Dec 8, 2025: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

Dec 10, 2025: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation

Dec 12, 2025: Indirect Tax Laws

Dec 15, 2025: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

ICAI Intermediate Mock Test Schedule:

Similarly, Series I and II of the CA Intermediate Mock Test Papers will take place from November 18 to November 28, 2025, and December 6 to December 17, 2025, respectively. The mock exam will take place every day between 10 AM and 1 PM.

ICAI Mock Test: Important instruction

According to ICAI, each subject's question paper will be posted to the BoS Knowledge Portal at icai.org 30 minutes prior to the test's start time, which is 1:30 PM for the CA Final and 9:30 AM for the CA Intermediate.

It is necessary for candidates to download and attempt the exams within the allotted time frame. Within 48 hours of the date and time when the corresponding paper begins, the answer key will be posted.

Students can use the ICAI BOS App (available on iOS and Android) or the BoS Knowledge Portal at boslive.icai.org to download the practice test questions. The Student Activities Portal, located at bosactivities.icai.org, is where test registration is available.

ICAI Final and Intermediate exam schedule

Group 1's CA final course exam is scheduled for January 5, 7, and 9, 2026, while Group 2's is scheduled for January 11, 13, and 16 of 2026. Group 1's intermediate course exam is scheduled for January 6, 8, and 10, 2026, while Group 2's exam is scheduled for January 12, 15, and 17.

The dates of the foundation course test are January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2026.