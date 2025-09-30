CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Exam Scheduled For January 18

CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration: The CEED and UCEED 2026 schedules have been published online. The online application process for CEED 2026 and UCEED 2026 will open on October 1, 2025, according to information on the official website. The link on the official website allows candidates who are getting ready to apply for the Common Entrance Exam for Design and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design to register.

According to the schedule, tomorrow, October 1, the registration and application link for CEED and UCEED 2026 will be live on the official website. Candidates have until October 31, 2025, to register for the admission exam. On Sunday, January 18, 2026, UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 will take place. The tests will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in a single session. It is recommended that candidates who wish to apply for the tests finish the registration process prior to the deadline.

CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration: Important dates

CEED 2026:

Online Registration Start Date: October 1, 2025, 12:00 AM

Online Registration End Date (Regular Fee): October 31, 2025, 12:00 AM

Online Registration End Date (with Rs. 500 Late Fee): November 18, 2025, 12:00 AM

Examination Date: January 18, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

UCEED 2026:

Online Registration Start Date: October 1, 2025

Online Registration End Date (Regular Fee): October 31, 2025

Online Registration End Date (with Rs. 500 Late Fee): November 18, 2025

Examination Date: January 18, 2026

CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration: Application fees

CEED 2026 application fees:

All Women Candidates: ₹2,000

SC/ST/PwD Candidates: ₹2,000

All Other Candidates: ₹4,000

CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Applicants who fulfill the requirements for admission to the CEED and UCEED program in 2026 must follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the CEED/UCEED official website.

Step 2: Visit the official website and click the registration link.

Step 3: Select "new registration" and fill out the necessary information.

Step 4: Complete the application.

Step 5: Send in the free registration

Step 6: Click "Submit" after saving.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.