IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card Out For Over 10,000 Vacancies; Download Link Active At ibps.in

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card | Official Website

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday issued the Clerk Pre-Examination Training (PET) Admit Card 2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official portal at ibps.in by providing their Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth. The window for downloading the admit card will be open till September 29, 2025.

Exam Details and Instructions

The PET admit card holds vital information such as exam date, time, location, and day-of instructions. Candidates have to bring a hard copy of the hall ticket with a valid ID proof to the exam center, or else entry will be rejected. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025.

Overview of Recruitment

IBPS will hire 10,270 Customer Service Associate positions through this drive. The hiring process comprises two steps:

Prelims Exam: Screening phase with 100 questions in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability to be answered in 60 minutes.

Mains Exam: After-prelims phase with 200 questions in General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. A verification of local language proficiency is done for shortlisted candidates.

Negative Marking

For Prelims and Mains exams, 1/4th mark will be reduced for every incorrect response. The candidates are recommended to visit the official website for the entire information about exam pattern and instructions.

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link PET Admit Card on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their registration number and password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Note: Download the IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card and take a print out for future reference

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card Direct Link