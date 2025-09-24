 IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card Out For Over 10,000 Vacancies; Download Link Active At ibps.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card Out For Over 10,000 Vacancies; Download Link Active At ibps.in

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card Out For Over 10,000 Vacancies; Download Link Active At ibps.in

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card: The IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card has been released on ibps.in. Candidates must carry the hall ticket and valid ID to the exam hall. The Preliminary Exam is scheduled for October 4, 5, and 11, 2025, and successful candidates will move on to the Mains Exam followed by local language verification.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card | Official Website

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday issued the Clerk Pre-Examination Training (PET) Admit Card 2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official portal at ibps.in by providing their Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth. The window for downloading the admit card will be open till September 29, 2025.

Exam Details and Instructions

The PET admit card holds vital information such as exam date, time, location, and day-of instructions. Candidates have to bring a hard copy of the hall ticket with a valid ID proof to the exam center, or else entry will be rejected. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025.

Overview of Recruitment

FPJ Shorts
Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Replace EVMs With Ballot Papers
Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Replace EVMs With Ballot Papers
Rajasthan: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1.08 Lakh Crore Development Projects, Flag Off Vande Bharat Trains
Rajasthan: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1.08 Lakh Crore Development Projects, Flag Off Vande Bharat Trains
First Arrest In Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26-Year-Old Teacher Held From Kulgam For Aiding LeT Terrorists
First Arrest In Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26-Year-Old Teacher Held From Kulgam For Aiding LeT Terrorists
Navaratri Special: 'Approved As Gujarati', American Influencer Ricky Pond Dances on 'Dholida' Beats; Netizens React
Navaratri Special: 'Approved As Gujarati', American Influencer Ricky Pond Dances on 'Dholida' Beats; Netizens React

IBPS will hire 10,270 Customer Service Associate positions through this drive. The hiring process comprises two steps:

Prelims Exam: Screening phase with 100 questions in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability to be answered in 60 minutes.

Mains Exam: After-prelims phase with 200 questions in General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. A verification of local language proficiency is done for shortlisted candidates.

Negative Marking

For Prelims and Mains exams, 1/4th mark will be reduced for every incorrect response. The candidates are recommended to visit the official website for the entire information about exam pattern and instructions.

Read Also
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Warns Of ‘Cheating Jihad’ As Paper Leak Allegations Surface
article-image

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link PET Admit Card on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their registration number and password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Note: Download the IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card and take a print out for future reference

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur's GGIC Chunniganj Makes History As UP’s First School Offering Free...

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur's GGIC Chunniganj Makes History As UP’s First School Offering Free...

West Bengal WBBPE TET 2023 Result OUT At wbbpe.wb.gov.in; Direct Link Here

West Bengal WBBPE TET 2023 Result OUT At wbbpe.wb.gov.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card Out For Over 10,000 Vacancies; Download Link Active At ibps.in

IBPS Clerk PET 2025 Admit Card Out For Over 10,000 Vacancies; Download Link Active At ibps.in

Karnataka KSET 2025: Fee Payment Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Karnataka KSET 2025: Fee Payment Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Pakistan’s New Curriculum Falsely Glorifies 4-Day War With India As ‘Victory’

Pakistan’s New Curriculum Falsely Glorifies 4-Day War With India As ‘Victory’