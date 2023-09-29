IIT Bombay Designates '6 Tables' For Students Eating Veg Food

IIT Bombay Fixes 6 Tables For Vegetarian Students | File

The controversy over the vegetarian poster at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has again erupted after certain residents of hostel received an e-mail from the mess authorities. As per the reports, Students of Hostel 12, 13 and 14 received an email from the mess council regarding the update on space for Vegetarians. The mail stated that six tables have been fixed for the vegetarian student, and according to them the goal of this move is to ensure a comfortable and pleasant dining experience for all.

In an email the mess council states, "The mess is for all and everyone’s comfortable dining is our responsibility. There is no doubt that there are some people who cannot resist the view and smell of non-veg food during dining. This may create health issues as well. Hence this is necessary to designate six tables where only veg food will be taken by anyone."

It further reads, "This place is designated for vegetarian food ONLY. We kindly request all resident to support this initiative so that everyone can enjoy their meals in a peaceful environment."

The canteen has a total of 80-100 tables, with six of them now designated to those who are vegetarians.

The authorities also cautioned students of violating these rules, stating strict action will be taken against those who do not adhered to the rules. It also said that appropriate penalties will be imposed against violators.

APPSC, a student group of IIT-B in a tweet writes, "First there were "vegetarian only" posters, that the IIT-Bombay admin had awkwardly termed as "unauthorized", after protest by students. Then there was an unending delay in removing those. And now the admin has officially declared some tables in the mess as "for vegetarian food ONLY!"

It further adds, "After weeks of an ambiguous and awkward back and forth on the food segregation policy, the admin has finally revealed where they stand. We condemn this regressive policy."

In July this year, posters for a segregated dining area for vegetarian students were circulated on the internet, which states, "Vegetarian only are allowed to sit here."

However the general secretary of the hostel had earlier said that there were no officially designated spaces for vegetarian students over the vegetarian row.

