Website And Theme Launch Of IIT Bombay’s Upcoming Techfest

IIT Bombay | Representational Pic

Techfest, IIT Bombay’s Annual Science and Technology Festival, is here with its 27th edition. With a footfall of over 1,75,000 and pan-India reach across 2500+ Indian colleges and 500+ International Universities, attracting participants and audiences from the country and worldwide.

IIT Bombay is gearing up to immerse itself in a world of cutting-edge technology, awe-inspiring competitions, mind-bending workshops, and so much more. The institute is all set to host its 27th edition of its science and technology festival from December 27 to December 29, 2023.

With a focus on the synergy between Magic and Technology, this year's Techfest, the pinnacle of innovation and creativity, is set to captivate your senses with the theme "The Mystical Realm: where Imagination meets Reality."

The further announcements and updates regarding registration, event schedule, and speaker lineup will soon be available on the website. For more information about Techfest 2024, please visit our official website: www.techfest.or