 NEET PG 2025 Result, Scorecard To Be Released Shortly At natboard.edu.in; Here's How To Check
NEET PG 2025 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 results shortly at natboard.edu.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
NEET PG 2025 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 results shortly. According to media reports, the NEET PG 2025 result is expected to be announced this week anytime soon. However, the exact date and time are yet to be announced by the board. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the NEET PG result 2025 at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2025 test was held in one session between 9 AM and 12:30 PM in a computer-based test. More than 2.42 lakh students appeared at 1,052 centres across 301 cities in the country. The test decides admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma in medical colleges in India.

NEET PG 2025 cutoff marks will be based on various factors such as the number of candidates, difficulty level of the paper, available seats, candidates' performance, and policies of reservation applicable. All these factors, together, determine category-wise qualifying marks.

According to the criteria of last year, General/EWS candidates' qualifying percentile was 50th. The qualifying percentile for SC, ST, and OBC (including PwD belonging to these categories) was 40th, while UR-PwD candidates needed a 45th percentile. The rank of a candidate in NEET PG indicates his/her relative merit amongst all test-takers.

NEET PG 2025 Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link “NEET PG 2025 Result” on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NEET PG 2025 result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET PG 2025 result and take a printout for future reference.

