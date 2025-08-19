TS ICET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Registration Begins Tomorrow At tgicet.nic.in; Check Fees And Steps To Apply

TG ICET Counselling 2025 Registration | Canva

TS ICET Counselling Registration 2025: Registration for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) will open on the Telangana Council of Higher Education's official website tomorrow, August 20, 2025. Students who meet the requirements can apply for the TS ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Registration by visiting the website. Students are now able to register for the TS ICET counselling portal.

The counselling process for admission to Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) programs will be open to applicants who passed the TS ICET 2025 Exam. For the TS ICET Counselling 2025, students must pay an in-line registration fee.

TS ICET Counselling Registration 2025: Application fees

SC / ST candidates: ₹600 (registration fee)

All other categories: ₹1200 (registration fee)

The counselling process includes registration, fee payment, slot booking, certificate verification, and selecting colleges & courses.

TS ICET Counselling Registration 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: To apply for TS ICET Counselling 025 Registration, students must go to tgicet.nic.in, the TGCHE's official website, to finish the registration process.

Step 2: The homepage will have a link to register for the TS ICET Counselling 2025.

Step 3: Enter your information, including your date of birth and admission card number, in the new box that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Students must pay an online registration fee after finishing the registration process.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for your records and submit the registration form.

TS ICET Counselling Registration 2025:

On behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, the Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda administered the TS ICET 2025 Examination on June 8 and 9, 2025. Two separate examination shifts were used to administer this computer-based test.

For more detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.