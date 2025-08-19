 NEET UG 2025 Admissions Suspended In West Bengal; Over 11,000 Aspirants Left In Limbo
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG 2025 Admissions Suspended In West Bengal; Over 11,000 Aspirants Left In Limbo

NEET UG 2025 Admissions Suspended In West Bengal; Over 11,000 Aspirants Left In Limbo

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has suspended NEET UG 2025 Round 1 admissions for MBBS and BDS courses without providing a new timeline. Over 11,000 candidates are affected, with many already completing choice filling. The halt follows ongoing legal disputes over reservation and has sparked widespread concern among students and parents.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: In a sudden action that has sparked confusion and anxiety among students throughout the state, the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has suspended the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 admissions for MBBS and BDS courses. The suspension was released through an urgent notice on Monday, merely 48 hours prior to the expected announcement of seat allotment results.

More than 11,000 Candidates Impacted by Sudden Decision

The August 16 revised provisional merit list, which includes 11,178 medical applicants, has been directly impacted by the decision. Most of the students had completed choice filling and were ready to report to their assigned colleges between August 21 and 23, according to the earlier counselling schedule.

Legal Controversies Regarding Reservation Hold Up Process Once More

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane

The counselling process in West Bengal has been marred by legal obstacles during this admission season. Previously, the Calcutta High Court had suspended the counselling process due to OBC reservation disputes. While the process was later resumed by the court, with a directive to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) to release a new merit list by August 22, the suspension notice issued recently has again brought the process to a standstill without providing any clarity or reasons.

Political Responses Add to the Furore

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, condemned the decision, calling it an unjustified move that risks the future of thousands. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "In the name of an ‘Urgent Notice,’ the West Bengal government has indefinitely suspended the WB NEET UG Medical Dental Counselling and Admission process without giving any proper reason! The future of the state’s medical students has been pushed into darkness."

“Is this yet another attempt to appease narrow political interests by granting undue privilege to a particular group under the guise of reservation?," further added.

Read Also
NEET PG 2025 Result, Scorecard To Be Released Shortly At natboard.edu.in; Here's How To Check
article-image

Students and Parents Raise Alarm Over Career Delays

The sudden pause has triggered widespread distress among aspirants and their families, many of whom fear that the delay could cost students an entire academic year. With no new dates or guidance issued, students are left in a state of complete uncertainty.

The WBMCC has not yet issued any new dates for counselling or given a reason for the suspension. With thousands of students in limbo, demands are getting louder for clarity and immediate action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups