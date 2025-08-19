NEET UG 2025 Admissions Suspended In West Bengal; Over 11,000 Aspirants Left In Limbo

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: In a sudden action that has sparked confusion and anxiety among students throughout the state, the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has suspended the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 admissions for MBBS and BDS courses. The suspension was released through an urgent notice on Monday, merely 48 hours prior to the expected announcement of seat allotment results.

More than 11,000 Candidates Impacted by Sudden Decision

The August 16 revised provisional merit list, which includes 11,178 medical applicants, has been directly impacted by the decision. Most of the students had completed choice filling and were ready to report to their assigned colleges between August 21 and 23, according to the earlier counselling schedule.

Legal Controversies Regarding Reservation Hold Up Process Once More

The counselling process in West Bengal has been marred by legal obstacles during this admission season. Previously, the Calcutta High Court had suspended the counselling process due to OBC reservation disputes. While the process was later resumed by the court, with a directive to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) to release a new merit list by August 22, the suspension notice issued recently has again brought the process to a standstill without providing any clarity or reasons.

Political Responses Add to the Furore

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, condemned the decision, calling it an unjustified move that risks the future of thousands. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "In the name of an ‘Urgent Notice,’ the West Bengal government has indefinitely suspended the WB NEET UG Medical Dental Counselling and Admission process without giving any proper reason! The future of the state’s medical students has been pushed into darkness."

“Is this yet another attempt to appease narrow political interests by granting undue privilege to a particular group under the guise of reservation?," further added.

In the name of an “Urgent Notice,” the West Bengal government has indefinitely suspended the WB NEET UG Medical Dental Counseling and Admission process without giving any proper reason! The future of the state’s medical students has been pushed into darkness.



Why was the… pic.twitter.com/ZNhzzbEoFD — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) August 18, 2025

Students and Parents Raise Alarm Over Career Delays

The sudden pause has triggered widespread distress among aspirants and their families, many of whom fear that the delay could cost students an entire academic year. With no new dates or guidance issued, students are left in a state of complete uncertainty.

The WBMCC has not yet issued any new dates for counselling or given a reason for the suspension. With thousands of students in limbo, demands are getting louder for clarity and immediate action.