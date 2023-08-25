Whoa! IIT Bombay Receives A Massive ₹160 Crore From Anonymous Donor; Details Inside

IIT Bombay | Representational Pic

Mumbai: An anonymous donor has donated a huge amount to the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT Bombay). The Premiere Institute has received Rs 160 crore from an unknown donor. According to the media reports the Mumbai based Institute has received its first ever anonymous donation in its history. The reports further reveal that the payment was made via cheque from an alumnus who wishes to remain private about this charity.

The alumnus wants the Institute to establish a Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub in the campus. The donated funds will be capitalized towards setting up a Green Energy and Sustainability Research hub (GESR) on campus and part of it will be used to build new infrastructure and a lion’s share will be set aside for research.

According to the director of the Institute, Subhasis Chaudhuri "It is the first time that we have received an anonymous donation. In fact, while this is common in the USA, I don’t think any university in India has received a private gift where the donor wants to remain faceless. Donors know that when they give IITB money, it will be used efficiently and for the right purpose."

"The establishment of this hub underscores our dedication to tackling climate challenges through cutting-edge research, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, and nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours," Professor Chaudhuri said.

As per the news agency PTI, the hub will be located within a state-of-the-art academic building on the IIT Bombay campus in suburban Powai in Mumbai and its focus will extends to critically important areas.

The GESR hub will facilitate research in critical areas, including battery technologies, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, clean-air science, flood forecasting, and carbon capture.

