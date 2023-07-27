A Month After Donation, IIT Bombay Names Main Building After Nandan Nilekani

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani Donates ₹315 Crore To Alma Mater IIT Bombay | FPJ

Mumbai: In a tribute to one of its esteemed alumni, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has named its main building after Nandan Nilekani. The decision was met with much appreciation from the academic community and the public alike. Nandan Nilekani had donated ₹ 315 crore to his alma mater to mark 50 years of his association with the institute.

Nandan Nilekani, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Infosys, is an alumnus of IIT Bombay. He graduated from the institute in 1978 with a degree in electrical engineering. Over the years, Nilekani's contributions to the field of technology and his commitment to innovation have made him a source of pride for the institute.

"In recognition of his esteemed service and philanthropic support to the Institute, IIT Bombay's Board of Governors deliberated and decided to dedicate its iconic Main Building to him," the official release said.

Moreover, Nandan expressed gratitude by saying "I am deeply grateful to the Board of Governors of IIT Bombay for this incredible honour. IIT Bombay has immeasurably shaped my life, and I acknowledge the contributions of the team at IIT Bombay, alums and everyone else who have enabled me to give forward to the Institute."

Nilekani's association with IIT Bombay goes beyond his years as a student. Over the years, he has been actively involved in supporting the institute's initiatives, particularly those aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and technology-driven innovation.

