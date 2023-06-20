Here Are 10 Facts About IIT Bombay Alumnus Nandan Nilekani Who Donates Rs 315 crore

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 20, 2023
Nandan Nilekani is the co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys.
Nilekani has held various posts in Infosys including those of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer.
He completed his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He continued to be involved with the Institute for the past 50 years in a variety of capacities.
He left Infosys to serve as the chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
Nilekani joined Indian National Congress in March 2014 and contested from the Bangalore South constituency where he lost to BJP candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
Infosys Co-Founder today donates ₹315 crore To alma mater IIT Bombay
Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures estimates Nilekani's realtime net worth at USD 2.6 billion (213,158,524,800.00 Indian Rupee).
Nilekani attended the Bishop Cotton Boys' School and St. Joseph's High School Dharwad, Karnataka PU College Dharwad.
Nilekani married Rohini Nilekani (formerly Soman), whom he met at IIT.
Nilekani has invested in over a dozen startup ventures including sectors like Automotive, Information Services, Logistic, Electrical Equipment, Information Services.
