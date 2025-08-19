 SBI PO 2025: Prelims Results To Be OUT Anytime At sbi.co.in; Know Expected Cut-Off and Selection Process
SBI PO 2025: Prelims Results To Be OUT Anytime At sbi.co.in; Know Expected Cut-Off and Selection Process

SBI PO Prelims 2025 results are expected by late August or early September. With 541 vacancies, including 41 backlog posts, candidates can check expected cut-offs and follow steps to download results from sbi.co.in.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
SBI

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: The results of the SBI PO preliminary exam are anticipated to be released by the State Bank of India (SBI) in the final week of August or the first week of September 2025. On August 2, 4, and 5, the SBI PO Prelims exam was administered at several locations throughout the nation.

The SBI PO preliminary cutoff will be made available for each category in addition to the results. It should be noted that the exam has no sectional cut-off scores. Candidates' grades will be determined using normalisation. Depending on their performance, candidates who pass the preliminary exam are invited to the main exam.

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 541

Probationary Officer (PO) posts: 500

Backlog vacancies: 41

Grand total: 541 (including backlog positions)

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: Steps to check the result

The following are the ways to download the SBI PO result:

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in, the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Current Opening’ section from the ‘Join SBI’ tab

Step 3: Proceed to the tab labelled "Recruitment of Probationary Officers."

Step 4: Choose the 'SBI PO Result link' from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Candidates must input the necessary information.

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: Cut off

General: 68 – 70

OBC: 65 – 67

EWS: 64 – 66

SC: 59 – 61

ST: 53 – 55

Note: The SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2025 cut-off is calculated out of 100 marks.

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: Stages of Examination

Stage 1: Preliminary Examination

Stage 2: Mains Examination

Stage 3: Interview

