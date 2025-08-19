ICAI CA 2025: Final, Inter Exams Admit Card Out; Details Here

ICAI CA Final, Inter Exams Admit Card 2025 | icai.org

ICAI CA Hall Ticket 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India issued ICAI CA Hall Tickets 2025 for the September exam. Applicants who wish to take the examination can download their hall ticket from the ICAI's official website, icai.org. The admit card for intermediate and final examinations has been issued.

Details mentioned on the admit cards are the candidate’s name, date of birth, photograph, signature, exam date and timings, reporting time, exam day guidelines, and other details.

ICAI CA 2025: How to Download the Hall Ticket 2025?

To download the admission card, complete the instructions outlined below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the students' login.

Step 3: After this, on the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 links for Final and Inter exams.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to enter the login details carefully.

Step 5: Now, the ICAI CA admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall tickets and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

ICAI CA 2025: Exam details

According to the schedule, the exam dates are as follows:

Final course exams

Group 1: September 3, 6, and 8, 2025

Group 2: September 10, 12, and 14, 2025

Intermediate course exams

Group 1: September 4, 7, and 9, 2025

Group 2: September 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Foundation course exam: September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

Note: On the 5th of September 2025 (Friday), there will be no examination since Milad - un - Nabi is a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government vacation.

ICAI CA 2025: Exam pattern

Papers 3 and 4 of the foundation exam will last two hours. Likewise, Paper 6 of the Final Examination lasts four hours. Nevertheless, all other examinations last three hours.

There will be no advance reading time for Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination. However, a 15-minute advance reading period will be provided for all other papers and exams indicated above, from 1:45 PM (IST) to 2:00 PM (IST).