 ICAI CA 2025: Final, Inter Exams Admit Card Out; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAI CA 2025: Final, Inter Exams Admit Card Out; Details Here

ICAI CA 2025: Final, Inter Exams Admit Card Out; Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Hall Tickets 2025 for the Final, Inter September exams on the ICAI's official website, icai.org.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
ICAI CA Final, Inter Exams Admit Card 2025 | icai.org

ICAI CA Hall Ticket 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India issued ICAI CA Hall Tickets 2025 for the September exam. Applicants who wish to take the examination can download their hall ticket from the ICAI's official website, icai.org. The admit card for intermediate and final examinations has been issued.

Details mentioned on the admit cards are the candidate’s name, date of birth, photograph, signature, exam date and timings, reporting time, exam day guidelines, and other details.

ICAI CA 2025: How to Download the Hall Ticket 2025?

To download the admission card, complete the instructions outlined below.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the students' login.

Step 3: After this, on the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 links for Final and Inter exams.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to enter the login details carefully.

Step 5: Now, the ICAI CA admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall tickets and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Read Also
PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 368 Positions Closes Today; Check Selection...
article-image

ICAI CA 2025: Exam details

According to the schedule, the exam dates are as follows:

Final course exams

Group 1: September 3, 6, and 8, 2025

Group 2: September 10, 12, and 14, 2025

Intermediate course exams

Group 1: September 4, 7, and 9, 2025

Group 2: September 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Foundation course exam: September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

Note: On the 5th of September 2025 (Friday), there will be no examination since Milad - un - Nabi is a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government vacation.

ICAI CA 2025: Exam pattern

Papers 3 and 4 of the foundation exam will last two hours. Likewise, Paper 6 of the Final Examination lasts four hours. Nevertheless, all other examinations last three hours.

There will be no advance reading time for Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination. However, a 15-minute advance reading period will be provided for all other papers and exams indicated above, from 1:45 PM (IST) to 2:00 PM (IST).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups