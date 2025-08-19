Mumbai University Postpones August 19 Exams Amid Heavy Rain Alert; New Date Announced

Mumbai University Postpones August 19 Exams | Official Notification

Following the red alert and continuous heavy rains, Mumbai University has postponed all exams planned for Tuesday, August 19. The new date is now August 23. The move was made to avoid any inconvenience to students, particularly those who travel from far-flung places, and to protect them during the bad weather.

Examination Rescheduled pic.twitter.com/SbAyH7ut1O — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) August 18, 2025

The notice also mentioned that the exam timings will remain unchanged and follow the original schedule.

The postponed examinations include several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Some of these include MA in Communication Journalism, Public Relations, Television Studies, Electronic Media, and Film Studies, and M.P.Ed., B.P.Ed., B.Pharm., M.Pharm., M.Ed., and M.Com. (E-commerce). The engineering courses including B.E. in Computer Science & Design and Automation & Robotics, and others.

BMC Takes Precautionary Measures Amid IMD Red Alert

Meanwhile, in view of continuous rain and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced Tuesday as a holiday for all schools, colleges, and offices—government, semi-government, private, and municipal—except for essential services, which will remain operational.

With the deteriorating weather conditions, the BMC has requested private firms to implement work-from-home arrangements and has suggested citizens refrain from unnecessary journeys to maintain public safety and help in smoother handling of the situation.