 NCP’s Amol Mitkari Tenders 'Unconditional Apology' Over Remarks On IPS Officer Anjana Krishna
The request came after a video of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar threatening IPS Officer Anjana Krishna over a phone call went viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
NCP MLC Amol Mitkari |

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari on Saturday tendered an unconditional apology over his remarks on IPS officer Anjana Krishna.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mitkari wrote in Marathi, "I unconditionally retract my tweet regarding the Solapur incident and express my regret. This was not my party's position but my personal position. I have the utmost respect for our police force and the officers who serve honestly. I completely agree with the position of the senior leadership of the party."

article-image

Mitkari on Friday wrote to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) seeking a probe into the documents submitted by Krishna. In a letter, he asked for verification of Krishna’s educational qualifications, caste certificate and other documents. He requested that the findings be shared with relevant government departments. He added the investigation is needed to ensure proper scrutiny of official records.

The request came after a video of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar threatening Krishna over a phone call went viral.

In the viral video, the IPS officer is heard telling Pawar, "Sir, can you do one thing and call me on my number directly?" To this, Pawar responds, "Just one minute, I will take action against you. I am talking to you, and you are asking me to call you directly. You want to see me? You can take my number and WhatsApp call me. Itna aapko daring hua hai kya? (Are you that daring?)."

Mitkari alleged that Krishna shot the video and asked her associates to make it viral.

"The Constitution tells us that men and women are equal. Why should women be supported if they are in the wrong? Women officers should also speak responsibly," he said in a video statement.

article-image

"If she says she does not recognise the state's deputy chief minister, her recruitment process must be scrutinised. I have written to the UPSC seeking a probe," he added.

Responding to his statement, NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule said members of the ruling dispensation attacking the credentials of the IPS officer was a grave assault on the Constitution.

"When elected officials orchestrate character assassination, it undermines Rule of Law, Article 14 & 311. Such systematic targeting of a woman officer violates constitutional guarantees of gender equality also. All members of the Executive must be protected from political intimidation to uphold the 'Idea of India' our Constitution enshrines," she said in a post on X.

article-image

"We expect that appropriate action will be taken to preserve the dignity of public office and independence of the civil services," Sule further said, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

