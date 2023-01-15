NCP leader Ajit Pawar escapes unhurt after lift plunges from fourth floor of Pune hospital

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar said Fadnavis wanted to move resolution for separate Vidarbha during his stint as CM. | File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar had a narrow escape on Sunday after he was involved in a lift accident at a hospital in Pune.

Pawar revealed that the lift he was in fell from the fourth floor of the hospital which he had gone to inaugurate.

"I along with two security personnel and a doctor entered a stretcher lift on the third floor to go to the fourth floor.

"Before understanding anything, there was a power cut and the lift plunged from the fourth floor to the ground. Finally, taking precautions, the door of the lift was broken," he said at an event during the day in Baramati.

Pawar also revealed that even his wife didn't know about the accident till now.

"Otherwise, the breaking news would have started yesterday," he said. "But the residents of Baramati are my own, so I could not help it and I am saying this to you," he added.

Pawar also said that he sought his mother's blessings after reaching Baramati.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)