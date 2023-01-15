e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNCP leader Ajit Pawar escapes unhurt after lift plunges from fourth floor of Pune hospital

NCP leader Ajit Pawar escapes unhurt after lift plunges from fourth floor of Pune hospital

Ajit Pawar revealed that the lift he was in fell from the fourth floor of the hospital which he had gone to inaugurate in Baramati.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar said Fadnavis wanted to move resolution for separate Vidarbha during his stint as CM. | File Photo
Follow us on

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar had a narrow escape on Sunday after he was involved in a lift accident at a hospital in Pune.

Pawar revealed that the lift he was in fell from the fourth floor of the hospital which he had gone to inaugurate.

"I along with two security personnel and a doctor entered a stretcher lift on the third floor to go to the fourth floor.

"Before understanding anything, there was a power cut and the lift plunged from the fourth floor to the ground. Finally, taking precautions, the door of the lift was broken," he said at an event during the day in Baramati.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: BJP stages protest against Ajit Pawar's statement on Dharmaveer Sambhaji Raje...
article-image

Pawar also revealed that even his wife didn't know about the accident till now.

"Otherwise, the breaking news would have started yesterday," he said. "But the residents of Baramati are my own, so I could not help it and I am saying this to you," he added.

Pawar also said that he sought his mother's blessings after reaching Baramati.

Read Also
Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane lashes out on Ajit Pawar over 'dwarf' remark
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NCP leader Ajit Pawar escapes unhurt after lift plunges from fourth floor of Pune hospital

NCP leader Ajit Pawar escapes unhurt after lift plunges from fourth floor of Pune hospital

Can you touch your nose with your tongue? Pune senior citizen makes unique record; watch video

Can you touch your nose with your tongue? Pune senior citizen makes unique record; watch video

Pune: 4 family members found dead inside their house in 'Burari-like' case, cops suspect mass...

Pune: 4 family members found dead inside their house in 'Burari-like' case, cops suspect mass...

ON CAMERA: Pune civic body officials take action against citizens spitting on roads

ON CAMERA: Pune civic body officials take action against citizens spitting on roads

Pune: Unidentified caller threatens to blow up city railway station; cops on lookout for accused

Pune: Unidentified caller threatens to blow up city railway station; cops on lookout for accused