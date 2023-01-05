Navi Mumbai: BJP stages protest against Ajit Pawar's statement on Dharmaveer Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati |

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar BJP staged a protest against opposition leader Ajit Pawar over his statement on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj during Nagpur Legislature Session on Friday.

Kharghar BJP unit head condemns Pawar's statement

BJP Kharghar President Brijesh Patel said that Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is the idol of all of us. It is wrong to criticize him and we condemn this statement, warning that he should apologize to the country and people as soon as possible otherwise there will be severe protests.

Former PMC corporator reacts with anger

Shatrughan Kakade, a former corporator of PMC reacted angrily saying that the glorious history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is being repeatedly erased and changed and we protest against those doing so.

Several BJP workers present during protest

The Kharghar BJP staged a protest near the Kharghar railway station. On this occasion, BJP Kharghar President Brijesh Patel Abhimanyusheth Patil, Praveen Patil, Shatrughan Kakade, Ramjibhai Bera, Adv. Naresh Thakur, Nilesh Baviskar, Guru Gaikar, General Secretary Deepak Shinde, Kirti Navghare, Vice President Dilip Jadhav, and Vice President Ramesh Khadkar, Yuva Morcha were present.