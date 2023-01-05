Navi Mumbai: Over 37K eligible voters for Konkan Division Teachers’ constituency in Raigad | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A total of 37,719 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect a representative to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Konkan Division Teachers’ constituency. Of the total 37,719 voters, 10085 voters are from Raigad and 15,736 voters from the Thane district.

The Konkan Division consists of five districts namely Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar.

Detailed voter count

As per the voters list shared by the Raigad district administration, Panvel has 1688 graduate voters. Similarly, Kalamboli has 1665 voters, Taloja 169 voters and Uran voters 288.

Elections to be held on Jan 30

The elections to this constituency will be held on January 30 and the nomination process will start on January 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 2. Of the 78-member state Legislative Council, there are seven constituencies where only teachers meeting a few criteria are allowed to vote.