Navi Mumbai: Nine Deputy Sarpanch elected unopposed, one with casting in Uran

Navi Mumbai: A total of 9 candidates were elected unopposed at the deputy Sarpanch election held on Monday. The election of deputy Sarpanch of 18 Gram Panchayat elections was held on Monday in Uran Taluka. There was only one candidate in the 9 Gram Panchayat including Gharapuri, Ransai, Navinsheva, Dhutum, Karal, Pagote, Pirkon, Jaskhar, and Navghar.

Sarde Gram Panchayat witnessed a tie in vote

However, the election for the remaining 9 Gram Panchayats was held. Interestingly, in Sarde Gram Panchayat, both candidates secured equal votes. There were a total of 8 members and both got 4 votes each. In a tie, the winner was decided through casting vote and Jeevan Patil won the election.

Earlier in Dec 2022, 24 candidates to contest for sarpanch of 10 gram panchayats in Panvel Taluka

A total of 21 candidates withdrew their nominations for the Sarpanch election of 10 Gram Panchayats in Panvel Taluka. Later, a total of 24 candidates were in the fray for 10 Sarpanch posts in the taluka.

Similarly, a total of 75 candidates who filed their nomination for the post of Gram Panchayat member withdrew their nominations. Hence, 179 candidates were in the fray. There were 94 seats for members of 10 Gram Panchayats.

The election process was carried out for ten Gram Panchayats whose terms had expired in Panvel taluka. The sarpanch were elected directly by voters and the election were held on December 18.