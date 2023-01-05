Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane lashes out on Ajit Pawar over 'dwarf' remark

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | Photo: File

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane reacted on NCP Chief Ajit Pawar for commenting on his physical appearance. Nitesh said that the NCP leader has no political issues to discuss and hence indulges in personal things.

'This shows Ajit Pawar's intellectual capacity', says Rane

Miffed with the remark by Pawar, Nitesh said it shows the NCP leader’s intellectual capacity. Nitesh reminded how Ajit Pawar was once criticised for his remarks about urinating in dams if they are empty. “Those making comments on urinating in empty dams should not talk about my natural physical appearance. It just shows his intellectual level. It is clear that they cannot take any criticism on Aurangzeb and hence his uncle never bow before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s memorial,” Nitesh said in a tweet.

Pawar insulted Rane for being a dwarf

In his earlier remarks, Pawar ridiculed Rane for being a “dwarf” and insulted him. Pawar also refused to give comment on the political questions raised by Nitesh saying he would not answer the issues raised by the dwarf.

“BJP has not given me the post of the opposition leader. The dwarf people should not tell me this. I know their height and how far they can reach. My spokespersons would answer these,” Pawar had said.