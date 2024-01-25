 National Voter Awareness Day: Cycle Rally Rolls Out Voter Awareness In Nashik
National Voter Awareness Day: Cycle Rally Rolls Out Voter Awareness In Nashik

National Voter Awareness Day: Cycle Rally Rolls Out Voter Awareness In Nashik

Starting at 7am, the rally aimed to raise awareness about the importance of voting among citizens

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
National Voter Awareness Day: Cycle Rally Rolls Out Voter Awareness In Nashik

The District Election Branch, Nashik Municipal Corporation, and Nashik Cyclist Foundation jointly organised a Voter Awareness Cycle Rally in the city on the occasion of National Voter Awareness Day on Thursday.

The rally commenced from the District Election Branch Office in Nashik and followed a route passing through prominent locations such as Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja, Shalimar Main Road, ND Patel Road, Trimbak Naka, CBS, and concluded back at the District Election Branch Office.

Starting at 7am, the rally aimed to raise awareness about the importance of voting among citizens. Participants, including members of the Nashik Cyclist Foundation and local residents, pedaled through the designated route, spreading the message of exercising the right to vote.

After the conclusion of the rally, certificates were distributed at the District Election Branch Office, and refreshments were provided for the participants.

The event highlighted the civic responsibility of citizens to actively participate in the electoral process and contribute to the democratic fabric of the nation.

