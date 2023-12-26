National Children's Science Exhibition In Pune: 172 Teams, 207 Stalls On 'Technology And Toys'; Dates, Time, And Entry Details Inside |

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais inaugurated the 50th National Children's Science Exhibition at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Tuesday and noted that the event, with participation from institutions and students nationwide, has evolved into a celebration of science.

He expressed the belief that the impactful showcase of scientific approaches during the exhibition would reach every home, given the anticipated attendance of many students.

The state education department and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is holding the 50th Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani (national science exhibition for children) at Balewadi Stadium from December 26 till December 30. At least 172 teams of students from 31 states across the country will present their projects at the five-day event.

The exhibition has 207 stalls from all over India. Various government and voluntary organisations have been given an opportunity to participate in 25 stalls selected from the state for new educational thought flow, success stories and successful activities.

Technology and Toys

Running until December 30 from 10 am to 5 pm, the exhibition's theme, 'Technology and Toys,' explores seven sub-topics encompassing Advances in Information and Communication Technology, Eco-Friendly Materials, Health and Hygiene, Transport and Innovation, Environmental Concerns, Historical Development with Current Innovation, and Mathematics for Us. This comprehensive approach aligns with the current needs and context of science education.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakantdada Patil, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Principal Secretary of School Education Department Ranjitsinh Deol, NCERT Joint Director Dr Sridhar Srivastava, School Education Commissioner Suraj Mandre, and State Educational Research and Training Council Director Amol Yedge, among others, graced the occasion with their presence.

"The exhibition has been organised to create interest in the science subject while taking regular education and to promote the scientific approach of the students. The exhibition stimulates the creativity of students and child scientists," Governor Bais said.

He expressed the hope that schools should organise such exhibitions to give scope to students' innovations. "Former President APJ Abdul Kalam rose to the presidency through sheer force of will and self-confidence. Every person has such a quality, and it comes out through willpower. I express my belief that through this exhibition of child scientists, future scientists will be prepared, new patents will be registered through their scientific inventions, and these child scientists will contribute to the scientific progress of the nation."

This children's science exhibition is based on the theme 'Technology and Toys.' Local toys are being promoted in India. "If the toy is based on a science theme, entertainment will create interest in science. If such an exhibition is organised in schools too, creativity among students will increase," the Governor urged the students to continue their research efforts without stopping the efforts of good production in the exhibition.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil emphasised the significance of innovation for economic progress and praised the displayed scientific inventions. He suggested marketing the noteworthy productions from such exhibitions through a trust.

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar highlighted the importance of the exhibition in line with the new education policy, emphasising the need for technology and skill development. He expressed confidence that the inventions showcased by students would inspire school students and make them future leaders.

NCERT Joint Director Dr Sridhar Srivastava highlighted the exhibition's role in encouraging innovation among students and supporting holistic development.