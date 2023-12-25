Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Inspects Lonand-Kolhapur Section of Pune Division On December 25 |

On the 25th of December, Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railways, conducted an inspection of the Pune-Kolhapur section within the Pune Division. Accompanying him were Avanish Kumar Pandey, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Suresh Pakhare, Chief Engineer, and Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager of Pune Division.

Details of inspection

During the inspection, the team reviewed ongoing projects, including works at Amrit stations in Satara, Sangli, Karad, Hatkanangale, Lonand, Wathar, and Kolhapur, as well as the Pune-Miraj doubling works. They also discussed major upgrade and redevelopment plans for Miraj station.

The inspection began at Lonand Railway station, where various ongoing works were reviewed, including passenger amenities, platform flooring, drinking water facilities, and platform cover shed work.

The General Manager inspected the Railway staff colony, inaugurating 4 Type III quarters and 16 Type II quarters. He handed over keys to 3 employees in Type III quarters and 1 employee in Type II quarter at Wathar Railway Station. The inspection also covered toilet blocks, station amenities, the Station Manager's office, train safety and operation issues, waiting rooms, and ongoing platform cover shed work.

GM inaugurates new Foot Over Bridge

The GM inaugurated a new Foot Over Bridge at Satara Railway station and inspected station offices, the FOB, circulating area, and parking area at Satara. At Karad Railway Station, General Manager Ram Karan Yadav reviewed ongoing works and the progress of Amrut Bharat station. He also assessed train and coach indicator display boards and passenger amenities.

The inspection continued at Sangli Railway Station, where track, signaling, and OHE (Overhead Wire Equipment) safety inspections were conducted, along with an inspection of the goods shed.

At Miraj Railway Station, the GM inspected Route Relaying Interlocking (RRI), level crossing gates, signaling installations, train operation and panel operations, and the doubling work of the Sangli-Miraj Railway line, including passenger amenities.