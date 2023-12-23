 Mumbai: Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Inspects CSMT-Panvel Harbour Line & Panvel-Thane Trans-Harbour Line; Check Pics
During inspected various safety aspects of track, signalling, OHE (Over head equipment).

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
General Manager of Central Railway, Ram Karan Yadav, conducted an inspection of the CSMT-Panvel Harbour line and the Panvel-Thane Trans-harbour line on Saturday, 23/12/23.

Ram Karan Yadav, the General Manager, performed a footplate inspection in the motorman cab of a suburban local train on the Harbour line from CSMT to Panvel. He then conducted a rear window inspection from Panvel to Thane.

Details of inspection

During the inspection, he scrutinized various safety aspects of the track, signalling, and OHE (Overhead Equipment). He observed measures taken for track muck removal and trespassing prevention, such as the removal of platform edge slope, barricading of platform ends, and the application of grease at platform ends to discourage trespassing.

Additionally, Ram Karan Yadav inspected the ongoing progress of the upcoming new lines of the dedicated freight corridor (DFCC) passing through Panvel station yard. He also examined the planning of the upcoming Panvel to Karjat new suburban corridor works by MRVC. The General Manager oversaw various modification works at Panvel Station yard, including platforms, foot overbridges, and the station building.

article-image
