Photos: Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Inspects Mumbai's Matunga Workshop

By: Rahul M | December 20, 2023

Central Railway general manager Ram Karan Yadav inspected Carriage Workshop Matunga in Mumbai on Wednesday.

FPJ

During wheel shop inspection he specially focused o­n area of safety & Maintenance process of EMU & Mainline coach wheels.

FPJ

Yadav inspected the Heavy Corrosion Repair shop where he inspected and witnessed different corrosion prone areas of a coach.

FPJ

Yadav interacted with all women welder team “Ahilliya” and “Durga”.

FPJ

During his inspection he inspected Traction Motor shop, Trolley section & Spring section. He specially focused o­n failure & action taken by Matunga Workshop.

FPJ

The general manager also interacted with the staff of the workshop and inquired about their working practices as well as their welfare.

FPJ

He personally saw all the passenger amenities and passenger safety followed thoroughly during POH activities at Matunga Workshop.

FPJ

Thanks For Reading!

Central Railway's General Manager Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Comprehensive Inspection of Wadi Bunder...
Find out More