Photos: Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Inspects Mumbai's Matunga Workshop

By: Rahul M | December 20, 2023
Central Railway general manager Ram Karan Yadav inspected Carriage Workshop Matunga in Mumbai on Wednesday.
During wheel shop inspection he specially focused on area of safety & Maintenance process of EMU & Mainline coach wheels.
Yadav inspected the Heavy Corrosion Repair shop where he inspected and witnessed different corrosion prone areas of a coach.
Yadav interacted with all women welder team “Ahilliya” and “Durga”.
During his inspection he inspected Traction Motor shop, Trolley section & Spring section. He specially focused on failure & action taken by Matunga Workshop.
The general manager also interacted with the staff of the workshop and inquired about their working practices as well as their welfare.
He personally saw all the passenger amenities and passenger safety followed thoroughly during POH activities at Matunga Workshop.
