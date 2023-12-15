Central Railway's General Manager Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Comprehensive Inspection of Wadi Bunder Coaching Depot

Central Railway's General Manager (GM) Ram Karan Yadav led a thorough inspection of the Wadi Bunder Coaching Depot today, on December 14, 2023. The visit encompassed various pivotal discussions, inaugurations, acknowledgments, and a comprehensive overview of ongoing and innovative projects within the depot.

During the visit, significant milestones and projects were highlighted, emphasising the commitment to excellence and innovation within the railway infrastructure. Some of the notable highlights of GM's visit include:

• Project Briefings: The officials presented details about the ongoing Vande Bharat Sleeper Shed and Maintenance Shed projects.

• Vande Bharat Maintenance Inspection and Discussions: A detailed examination of the Vande Bharat Express (CSMT–Solapur rake) took place, focusing on discussions regarding the nose cone design. Additionally, modifications to the Main Reservoir auto drain cock for protection from cattle run-over were showcased.

• Focus on Cleaning and Utilisation: Discussions revolved around the effective cleaning of Vande Bharat trains and the optimal utilization of cutting-edge cleaning machinery.

• Water Level Indicator App Discussion: Detailed discussions ensued regarding the Water Level Indicator App, emphasising its importance and functionality.

• Inauguration of New Conference Hall: GM CR inaugurated a new conference hall, further enhancing the infrastructure facilities within the depot.

• Presentations and Acknowledgments: Recognised exemplary work by the Carriage & Wagon staff in the Mumbai division. Screening of informative films highlighting the maintenance of Vande Bharat trains and the '14-Minute Miracle' train cleaning project.

• Reward Declaration: GM CR announced a reward of ₹10,000 for the Wadi Bunder Depot, recognising outstanding performance and dedication.

Electronics Lab Inspection:

• Pioneering Work in Repairing and Maintenance: The inspection of the Electronics Lab at Wadi Bunder NCC showcased its pioneering work in repairing and maintaining LHB rake electronic items. The staff repairs the Emergency Battery Chargers (EBC), Regulated Battery Chargers (RBC), Calibration of MMR, and other electronic equipment there.

• Roof Mounted A/C Package unit (RMPU) microprocessor testing jig: Noteworthy innovations included the development of a Roof Mounted A/C Package unit (RMPU) microprocessor testing jig which is used to pin-point the defect by simulating all working conditions. After repairing the microprocessor is reused and thereby saving approximately ₹ 1 lakh per unit.

• Head On Generation (HOG) simulation testing jig: Inspected the Head On Generation (HOG) simulation testing jig which helps to simulate Loco side commands to Power Car in pin-pointing the defect and improves reliability.

• Additional Securing Arrangements: In order to prevent falling of ZS (IV) couplers en route due to accidental reasons additional securing arrangement with MS rope and hook arrangement saving significant detention time and equipment damage were also inspected.

The Electronics Lab, through its initiatives, saves an approximate amount of ₹ 70 to 75 lakh per year, underscoring its critical role in cost-effectiveness and maintenance efficiency.

The inspection by the General Manager underscores Central Railway's unwavering commitment to innovation, safety, and operational excellence within the railway network.