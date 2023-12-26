Pune Metro's New Year Gift: Extended Service Hours And Increased Frequencies Starting January 1, Check Details Here | Anand Chaini

Starting January 1, 2024, Pune Metro is set to enhance passenger services for the convenience of its growing ridership with an additional 32 trips on the Purple Line and 31 on the Aqua Line. Trains will now operate from 6 am to 10pm, with increased frequencies during peak and non-peak hours. During peak hours, trains on both lines will run every 7.5 minutes, and during non-peak hours, they will arrive every 10 minutes.

The inauguration of the Garware College Station to Ruby Hall Clinic Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August marked a significant milestone, along with the opening of Phugewadi Station to Civil Court Interchange Station, expanding passenger services on both lines. The total route now covers 24 km, with the remaining 9 km nearing completion.

The move includes an increase in the number of daily trips, from 81 to 113 on the Purple Line (PCMC To Civil Court) and from 80 to 111 on Aqua Line (Vanaz To Ruby Hall Clinic), providing commuters with more flexibility in their travel schedules.

Updated timetable

The updated Pune Metro timetable, effective from January 1, 2024, introduces extended service hours and improved frequencies for a more convenient commuting experience. Commencing at 6am, the Purple Line from PCMC to Civil Court will operate until 10pm, spanning a total of 16 hours. During non-peak hours, from 6am to 8am and 11am to 4pm, the frequency will be every 10 minutes. In peak hours, running from 8am to 11am and 4pm to 8pm, the frequency will increase to every 7.5 minutes, aiming to accommodate heightened demand. A short dwell time of 30 seconds at stations contributes to efficient boarding and alighting processes. Consequently, the total travel time for the PCMC to Civil Court route is projected to be 25 minutes.

Simultaneously, the Purple Line from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic will mirror the service hours of the PCMC to Civil Court route, operating from 6am to 10pm. During non-peak hours, the frequency will be every 10 minutes, while in peak hours, it will escalate to every 7.5 minutes. The brief 30-second dwell time at stations ensures a swift and seamless metro experience. The total travel time for the Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic route is expected to be 28 minutes. These adjustments in the timetable aim to meet the growing demand for metro services, providing a more efficient and time-saving transportation option for the residents of Pune.

On the occasion, Shravan Hardikar, the Managing Director of MahaMetro, expressed that ''Extension of passenger services starting from January 1, 2024, will provide an opportunity for a greater number of individuals to commute via the Metro, resulting in time savings. This expansion will alleviate congestion during morning and evening rush hours for office commuters.''