 Nation-Building Begins In Classrooms, Says Dr Anil Sahasrabuddhe At Aurangabad Management Association Session
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Nation-Building Begins In Classrooms, Says Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe At Aurangabad Management Association Session

The prestigious 81st ‘Rare Share’ interactive session of the Aurangabad Management Association (AMA) was successfully held on Saturday. Renowned educationist and policy-maker Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe highlighted the importance of education in nation-building.

He presented a visionary perspective on transforming India’s education system into a powerful instrument of nation-building, beyond the conventional boundaries of curricula and degrees. The session featured an enlightening address by Dr Sahasrabudhe.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sahasrabudhe shared his journey, which started in a small town and led him to leadership roles at premier institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the Indian Institute of Science, and the College of Engineering Pune, as well as his significant contributions at the national level in shaping education policy and innovation.

He elaborated on key themes including educational transformation, quality enhancement, industry–academia collaboration, the Multi-Entry and Multi-Exit framework, curricular flexibility, and the integration of India’s rich knowledge traditions into modern education. He emphasised that the ultimate objective of education is not merely employment generation, but the development of value-driven, thoughtful, and responsible citizens.

On this occasion, Arjun Gaikwad, Chairman of the MASSIA team, and Chetan Raut, Convener of AM Expo 2026, were specially felicitated for the successful organisation of Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026. The programme was smoothly compered by Ved Jahagirdar. In his welcome address, AMA President Ashish Garde outlined the objective of the ‘Rare Share’ lecture series, noting that such inspiring personalities provide meaningful direction and motivation to the younger generation.

The programme witnessed the presence of Dr KV Kale, Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU), along with CP Tripathi, Satish Kagliwal, Munish Sharma, Umesh Rathod, Sanjay Sanghvi, and Sunil Deshpande. A large number of dignitaries from various fields, students, entrepreneurs, educationists, and professionals attended the session, making it a highly engaging and impactful event.

