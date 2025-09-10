‘Nashik Will Become Junction Of Industries': CM Fadnavis At Regional Testing Lab Inauguration |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that the inauguration of the Regional Testing Laboratory (RTL) of the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) in Nashik will give a big boost to the development of the power industry. With this laboratory, industries manufacturing electrical equipment will no longer have to go to cities like Hyderabad or Bhopal for testing.

He also said that efforts to make Maharashtra a hub for the production of electric vehicles will also gain momentum. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the CPRI Regional Testing Laboratory held in Shilapur.

Union Power Minister Manoharlal Khattar, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse and CPRI Director General Ashish Singh were present along with many dignitaries.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that this laboratory was approved in the 12th Finance Commission, and now a good system has been created. This laboratory will create the necessary testing system for various products, ranging from transformers to other electrical appliances.

Investment of 2 lakh crores in the energy sector

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major changes have taken place in the energy sector. Electricity consumption will increase fourfold in the next 25 years compared to the previous 25 years.

Therefore, Maharashtra has started generating 45,000 MW capacity in the last 3 years, and there is an effort to make the state self-reliant in the energy sector. Rs 2 lakh crore is being invested in the energy sector by planning power generation, transmission and distribution for the years 2025 to 2035.

The central government is also cooperating on this. Through this, emphasis is being placed on the construction of power distribution networks, the generation of green energy and reliable power distribution. He also said that Maharashtra is in the first place in the ranking process started by the central government in the energy sector.

Efforts are underway to complete the pending transmission line works in the state. The central government has given 29 thousand crores to the state under the RDS scheme. Through that, large-scale improvements are being made. In the next three to four years, reliable infrastructure in the energy sector will be created in Maharashtra.

Work is underway on the world's largest solar energy distribution system in the state. In the coming years, 16,000 MW of electricity will be generated, and farmers will be provided with electricity during the day.

Also, electricity rates will be reduced by 2 per cent every year from 2025 to 2030, and sustainable power supply facilities will be provided by reducing electricity rates for industries, he said.

Development of Nashik as a 'Junction of Industries'

Nashik district is becoming a major hub for investment. Seven major industrial institutions have invested here in the last six months. Materials required for the mining industry will now be manufactured in Nashik. With the Samriddhi Highway, Nashik is being established as a major hub for investment.

The transportation of products from Nashik to JNPT will be facilitated and Nashik will also be connected to Vadhavan Port. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Nashik will develop as a 'Junction of Industries' in the future.

RTL useful to meet the needs of entrepreneurs: Khattar

Describing it as a lifeline for the energy sector, Union Power Minister Manoharlal Khattar said that electrical appliances for domestic and commercial use are used only after strict inspection. Every appliance in the energy sector is manufactured on the basis of quality inspection. RTL is important for such inspection, and it will be useful to meet the growing needs of industries in Western India. The state-of-the-art Regional Testing Laboratory is a great symbol of science and engineering.

Laboratory will attract big industries: Bhujbal

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the Regional Testing Laboratory is an international centre for electrical safety and research, as well as promoting industries. Many multinational companies in the electricity sector are operating in Western Maharashtra. They will use this laboratory. The skilled manpower and communication facilities in Nashik will attract big industries in the electricity sector here and will boost the development of Nashik.

To export electrical appliances abroad, their samples had to be sent to other states for testing. Now, Nashik should be made an 'Electrical Hub'. Instead of manufacturing polluting products, there is a need to encourage industrial institutions that do agricultural processing and pollution-free production, he said.

MLA Devyani Pharande, Rahul Aher, Rahul Dhikle, Saroj Aher, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Special Inspector General of Police Dattatray Karale, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Omkar Pawar, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Joint Director of CPRI K. Suryanarayan and other dignitaries were present at the program.