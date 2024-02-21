Nashik: Unidentified Assailants Set Vehicles On Fire In Kumbharwada |

A disturbing incident unfolded in the Kumbharwada area of Old Nashik late at night on Tuesday when unidentified perpetrators targeted and vandalised six two-wheelers along with a small tempo by igniting inflammable material.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when residents parked their vehicles on the roadside near Juna Kumbharwada in Old Nashik. While the neighbourhood slept soundly, unknown assailants approached the parked vehicles and doused them with inflammable substances, igniting a fire that engulfed the vehicles shortly after midnight.

The blaze caused significant damage to the parked vehicles, leaving them charred and inoperable. Upon discovering the vandalism, concerned citizens promptly alerted the authorities at the Bhadrakali Police Station, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Police officials arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough inspection and have initiated an investigation into the matter. A case has been registered against the unidentified perpetrators, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits responsible for this brazen act of vandalism.