Nashik: Two Victims Of Indiranagar Gas Explosion Succumb To Injuries | Sourced

Two individuals who suffered critical injuries in a gas leak explosion at Kalanagar in the Indiranagar area passed away while receiving treatment on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Suresh Narayan Lahamage (55), the owner of Vakratund Parcel Point in Kalanagar, Indiranagar, residing at Vandana Park, Flat No 23, Bapu Bungalow, Indiranagar and Sandeep Sakharam Kalekar (31), an autorickshaw driver from Shantinagar, Makhmalabad, Panchavati, Nashik.

The incident occurred on Monday around 9am when Lahamage arrived to open the shop. Upon lifting the shutters and turning on the lights, a sudden and intense explosion shook the area. The force was so severe that steel racks within the shop were propelled up to ten feet away.

Subsequently, it was revealed that there had been a gas leak inside the shop overnight. When the electrical switch was activated, it triggered the accumulated gas, resulting in the explosion.

Witnesses swiftly alerted the fire department and requested an ambulance. The victims were promptly taken to the district government hospital and later transferred to a private medical facility. Despite their struggle for survival over three days, both individuals succumbed to their injuries.

The deaths of Lahamage and Kalekar were reported to the Indiranagar Police Station, prompting further investigations led by Senior Police Inspector Nilesh Pagar.