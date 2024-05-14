Nashik: Tribal Settlements in Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri Threaten Boycott Polls Over Lack of Basic Amenities | ANI

In Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri talukas, approximately 2000 voters from 10 tribal settlements have issued a warning to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to the absence of basic facilities in their hamlets. Despite efforts by Tehsildar Abhijit Baravkar to persuade the villagers, grievances persist as essential amenities remain elusive in remote areas like Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar.

13 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra, including Nashik, will go to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Various issues, including the lack of roads, drinking water, and communication facilities, have plagued these settlements for years, with no significant progress even after a visit by the District Collector. The neglect of development works, including the exclusion from the Jaljeevan Yojana, has exacerbated the situation, leading to frustration among residents.

Founder of the Elgar Sanghatana, Bhagwan Madhe, expressed dismay over the prolonged neglect of tribal settlements, emphasising that the issue has persisted for over 15 years without resolution. Consequently, residents of Khairewadi, Marutiwadi, Kurungwadi, Shidwadi, and other small hamlets have decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections in protest. Despite attempts by Tehsildar Barawkar to sway their decision, villagers remain steadfast in their resolve.

“Even after the visit of the Nashik District Collector to these remote settlements, no steps have been taken to provide at least basic drinking water facilities to these people. For ages now our questions of livelihood are neglected are we even citizen of this Country," Madhe said.

Additionally, alleging corruption by Gram Sevak, people in the Govardhan village of Nashik in Maharashtra have declared to boycott the voting.

Here's what DM said

Meanwhile, reacting to the boycott, Nashik District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma told ANI that the administration is assuring them that their problems will be solved and they should not go for a boycott.

"We have received information that they have declared to boycott (the voting). We are speaking to them and telling them that their problems will be solved, but they should not go for a boycott. There is a set of rules to handle any kind of corruption. There is a mechanism for complaint and redressal. Action will be taken against any such person. I request the representative of the village to come and meet us. We will try to solve the problem through talks," the DM said.

Hemant Godse, a candidate from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shivena is in the electoral fray against Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction's Rajabhau Waje on the Nashik seat.

Amid growing unrest among farmers and traders over the Centre's recent decisions on onion exports and widening tension among the Mahayuti partners, Godse faces a tough challenge to score a hat-trick from Nashik constituency.

There are 31 candidates in the fray in Nashik. A total of 20,30,124 voters comprising 10,59,048 males and 9,70,996 females will cast their votes on May 20. Godse and Waje however, are struggling to pacify the onion growing farmers who are angry with what they term the Centre's 'switch-on switch-off' policies.