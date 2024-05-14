Pune Shocker! Couple Asked to Remove Clothes, Photographed and Robbed at Knife Point

Pune Shocker! Couple Asked to Remove Clothes, Photographed Robbed at Knife Point | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in Pune district, a couple was asked to strip, photographed and robbed on knife point on May 10, police official informed on Tuesday.

As per the report by the Indian Express, the incident was reported near Baramati airport around 7.30pm on May 10. The couple was out for a drive when the incident happened. The boy was beaten by the thieves and the gold jewelry of the girl was looted. After which they were taken to secluded spot and threatened to face consequence of the photos going viral if they report the case to police.

In a similar incident, last year in February, two people intercepted a couple at table point in Bopdev ghat near Pune and robbed them of gold chain worth ₹30,000. Bopdev Ghat area is famous among Punekars who go out on night drives. The Kondhwa and Pune Rural Police, however, time and again, warn couples of not going there. After the incident the Kondhwa police had informed that they had discovered two gands operating in Bopdev Ghat area which loot people at night.