 Nashik Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Candidates & Previous Results
It will be a tough fight between Rajabhau Waje of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Nashik: Nashik Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Maharashtra state. It is one of the most important seats that have potential to impact the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024.With the changing political dynamics of the Maharashtra politics, each lok sabha seat is set to be an interesting battle during this year's Lok Sabha elections.

Nashik seat currently comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments that include- Sinnar, Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, Deolali and Igatpuri. Nashik Lok Sabha seat will go for polls during phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 20.

Rajabhau Waje of Shiv Sena (UBT) vs Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse

It will be a tough fight between Rajabhau Waje of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse. It is not going to be a cake-walk for Godse who has been winning the seat since two elections now. Amid growing unrest among farmers and traders over the Centre's recent decisions on onion exports and widening tension among the Mahayuti partners, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominee Hemant Godse will face a tough challenge to score a hat-trick from Nashik constituency.

Meanwhile, Vijay Karanjkar who is the rebel candidate of the Thackeray group in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, along with his supporters, had joined the Shiv Sena Shinde faction in Mumbai on May 6. Reports said that he may contest the election independently. Vijay Karanjkar switched sides as he was denied ticket.

Previous election results

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Hemant Godse of Shiv Sena had won the elections defeating NCP's Sameer Bhujbal. In 2014 too Godse had defeated Chhagan Bhujbal who fought the elections on NCP ticket.

In 2009, NCP's Sameer Bhujbal had won the elections securing 2,38,706 votes. Bhujbal had defeated Hemant Godse then who had fought on MNS ticket. In 2004, NCP's Devidas Anandrao Pingale had defeated Shiv Sena's Dashrath Patil.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

