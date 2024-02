Nashik: Traffic Diversions In Place On Shiv Jayanti - Here's All You Need to Know |

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, traffic diversions have been announced in Nashik. The main procession is set to commence from the Bhadrakali area of the city, accompanied by celebrations at Nashik Road, Pathardi Phata, and Panchavati. To facilitate the events, traffic route changes will be implemented in crowded areas from 12 noon to 12 midnight, with barricading at crucial points.

Main processional route (Wakdi Barav):

Closed Route: Wakdi Barav - Mahatma Phule Mandai - Bhadrakali Market - Badshahi Corner - Gadge Maharaj Statue - Main Road - Dhumal Point - Sangli Bank Signal - Meher Signal - Ashokstambh - Raviwar Karanja - Malegaon Stand - Panchvati Fountain to Ramkunda via Malviya Chowk

Alternative Route: City link buses will depart from Nimani and Panchavati Karanja to Panchavati depot. Vehicles, including city link buses via Raviwar Karanja and Ashokstambha, will pass through Shalimar. Other vehicles are advised to go through Adgaon Naka, Kannamwar Bridge, Dwarka via Nashik Road

Nashik Road area:

Celebrations and a procession will take place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Nashik Road, and Jail Road. Cultural programmes from February 20 to 22, 7 pm to 10:30 pm.

Road Closure: Traffic under the flyover from the railway station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Bitco Chowk, Sinnarphata closed

Alternative Route: Railway station via Dutta Mandir Signal, Surana Hospital, Anandnagar T Point, Satkar T Point to Railway Station. Return transport via Subhash Road. City link buses via Nashik Road Old Court through Artillery Road

Ambad area:

Closed Roads: Bodhle Nagar signal, Kalanagar, Pathardi Phata, Pathardi Signal to Garware both ways closed for heavy traffic. Ambad-Satpur road closed from Pathardi village to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue

Alternate Route: Traffic diverted from Garware Point to Dwarka via flyover. Bodhle Nagar signal to Dwarka, then to Garware Point via flyover. Pathardi village traffic through Ambad MIDC via the tunnel in front of Pandavaleni

Panchavati area:

Closed Route: Malegaon Stand - Indrakund - Panchvati Karanja - Dindori Naka to Malegaon Stand closed for two-way traffic

Alternative Route: Traffic diverted via Dindori Naka - Peth Naka - Makhmalabad Naka - Ramwadi bridge. Vehicles can go through Makhmalabad Naka - Baijabai Cantonment - Ramwadi bridge. Traffic from Ozar, Dindori, and Peth redirected via Adgaon Naka, Kannamwar Bridge, Dwarka