Eye On Lok Sabha Elections, Raj Thackeray To Celebrate MNS' 18th Anniversary In Nashik | PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is set to celebrate the party's 18th anniversary in Nashik on March 9. Thackeray's visit to Nashik holds strategic significance amid speculations about MNS' participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The MNS chief is expected to sound the trumpet for the elections, chanting the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' during the celebration.

Thackeray, known for his impactful political strategies, has been actively preparing for the Lok Sabha polls. Recently, he initiated the registration of voters and connected them with the party through the MNS app. The possibility of MNS contesting seats, including Nashik, is gaining traction. Before guiding the party workers on the anniversary at Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hall, Thackeray will kickstart his Nashik tour with a visit to the revered Kalaram temple for darshan.

The choice of Nashik for the anniversary celebration aligns with the city's growing political importance. The Kalaram temple, known for its spiritual significance, has been a focal point for politicians, with leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visiting and holding public meetings after darshan. Thackeray, too, aims to connect with his supporters after seeking divine blessings at the historic temple.

As he sharpens the party's focus on Hinduism in its policy, the anniversary tour is anticipated to set the tone for MNS' approach in the upcoming political landscape. The visit marks a strategic move for Thackeray, presenting an opportunity to engage with the public and strengthen the party's position in the political arena.