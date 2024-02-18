‘Drugs Free Nashik’ Campaign Launched, Citizen Cooperation Urged |

In a bid to eradicate the drug menace from the city, the Nashik Police have initiated the "Drugs Free Nashik" campaign, urging citizens to report any information related to drug suppliers. The city police are committed to intensifying their efforts to combat the issue, having already seized significant quantities of mephedrone in recent actions against manufacturing facilities and warehouses.

Recognising the persistent challenge of narcotics within the city, the police department is now seeking greater collaboration with the public. Citizens are encouraged to report drug-related activities or provide information on suppliers by using the dedicated police WhatsApp number 9923323311. The police assure that appropriate action will be taken against individuals implicated based on credible citizen complaints.

Despite previous actions resulting in the seizure of mephedrone worth crores of rupees and the arrest of drug peddlers, the police acknowledge the need for collective vigilance to make Nashik drug-free. The rising cases indicate that a more comprehensive approach is required, involving the active participation of citizens in reporting drug suppliers.

The Commissionerate's Crime Branch, specifically the anti-narcotics squad, has registered six cases until February in various police stations, including Ambad, Satpur, Deolali Camp, and Indiranagar. The police are optimistic that with increased citizen involvement, these operations will further intensify, ultimately contributing to a safer and drug-free Nashik.