Exploring Nashik's Hidden Treasures: Dhodap Fort

Dhodap, nestled in the Nashik range, stands tall as one of Maharashtra's prominent hill forts, offering breathtaking vistas of the surrounding landscapes. Ranking as the second-highest peak in Maharashtra after Kalsubai and Salher, and the 29th highest in the Western Ghats, Dhodap allures trekkers with its diverse offerings.

This fort holds a special place in the hearts of the trekking community, boasting numerous attractions. From caves atop the peak ideal for camping to three temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesh, and Lord Shiva, along with ancient water tanks, remnants of settlements, and a museum in the base village of Hatti, Dhodap promises a fulfilling experience.

While Dhodap welcomes trekkers year-round, the winter season emerges as the prime time to explore its charms. Rising to an elevation of about 4,760 feet, the trek commences from Hatti village, approximately 78km from Nashik. Accessing Hatti village via public transport might pose challenges, making it advisable to opt for a personal vehicle for convenience.

Embarking on the journey from Nashik to Hatti village, traversing a distance of 78km via NH160, typically takes between 2 to 3 hours. Commencing the trek early ensures ample time to complete the ascent within a day and indulge in overnight camping, amplifying the adventure.

The trek from the base village to the summit spans approximately 6km, taking around 2 to 2.5 hours to traverse. With a relatively straightforward terrain, the trek is suitable for trekkers of all skill levels. While beginners may benefit from hiring a local guide or joining organised trekking groups, seasoned trekkers can navigate the trail independently.

For overnight camping, it's essential to carry sufficient provisions and camping gear. Seeking assistance from locals to procure firewood and warm blankets, especially during winter treks when temperatures plummet to single digits post-midnight, ensures a comfortable camping experience.

Embarking on the journey from the base village, the trail leads to the first main entrance of Sonar Machi, with the left path leading to the Shiva temple. Continuing from Sonar Machi, a 30-minute hike leads to the steps and railing patch, with the entire route aptly marked.

Progressing from this point towards the Dhodap plateau's summit spans approximately 2km and typically requires an hour to ascend, culminating in a rewarding trekking experience amidst nature's splendor.