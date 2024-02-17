Nashik: NMC Commissioner Presents ₹2,603.49 Crore Budget For FY 24-25 |

Nashik Municipal Commissioner and Chief Administrator Dr Ashok Karanjkar have explored new avenues for revenue generation, aiming to increase income through initiatives like development on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), construction of mobile towers, and pay-and-park schemes.

This strategic approach aims to avoid imposing any new tax hikes on Nashik residents for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget, amounting to ₹2,603.49 crore, reflects an increase of ₹300 crore compared to the previous year.

The budget prioritises streamlining administrative processes by leveraging the city's infrastructure effectively, including roads, footbridges, waterways, sewage channels, transport services, electrification, park development, education, medical services, and solid waste management.

Special emphasis is also placed on enhancing medical services, environmental initiatives such as Namami Goda, and the development of smart schools.

The original budget of ₹2,603.49 crore, along with an initial balance of ₹61.03 crore, was presented. Additionally, the final balance for the fiscal year 2024-25 is projected to be ₹1.04 crore. The budget was approved by the Standing Committee during its presentation for approval.

| Department | Allocation (in crores) | Percentage (%) |

| Construction Department | 346 | 13.32 |

| Health Engineering | 212 | 8.16 |

| Electrical and Mechanical Management | 97.06 | 3.73 |

| Public Health Management | 44.33 | 1.70 |

| Solid Waste Management | 142.47 | 5.47 |

| Park Department | 33.93 | 1.30 |

| Social Welfare | 164.51 | 6.32 |

| Education Department | 12.37 | 0.48 |

| Public Transport, Planning Workshop | 93.10 | 3.58 |

| Urban Planning Management | 120 | 4.61 |

| Property tax, local tax | 2.75 | 0.11 |

| Corporator Voluntary Fund | 56.48 | 2.17 |

| Other Divisions | 167.54 | 6.43 |

| Establishment, office expenses | 1001.83 | 38.50 |

| Advances | 107.14 | 4.12 |