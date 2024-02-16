'One Nation, One Currency' Pilot Project Takes Off In Nashik |

A pilot project titled 'One Nation, One Currency' under the National Information Centre (NIC) has been initiated in Nashik, aimed at streamlining the e-challan system for traffic violations. The project, implemented by the Nashik Traffic Police, encountered initial technical difficulties with the machines required for issuing e-challans. To address these challenges, the Police Commissionerate conducted a demonstration for the traffic police personnel on handling the machines effectively.

In April 2023, the Home Department sanctioned a budget of ₹57 lakh for the NIC e-challan pilot project in Nashik city. Following this, the project commenced on November 1, 2023, after procuring the necessary equipment. The initiative involves the use of 149 machines to monitor and penalise traffic violators seamlessly. These machines enable instant access to vehicle records and fines nationwide, facilitating efficient enforcement against errant drivers.

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Khandvi, and Assistant Commissioner Ananda Wagh of the Traffic Branch, a comprehensive training workshop was organised for officers and employees of the Nashik Traffic Police. Recently, all four teams of the traffic department underwent training sessions, aimed at resolving operational challenges and optimising the use of the e-challan machines.

Ananda Wagh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, emphasised the significance of the training sessions in addressing the technical difficulties encountered during the pilot project.

"The officials were facing some difficulties while using the machines of the ongoing e-challan pilot project in Nashik under NIC. 200 officials were trained in two sessions to solve those problems," said Ananda Wagh.

The implementation of 'One Nation, One Currency' in Nashik marks a milestone in enhancing the efficiency of the police and judicial system, streamlining the process of traffic enforcement, and ensuring road safety.