Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's No-Show In Igatpuri Fuels Speculation | X/@AUThackeray

Preparations were made to welcome Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Igatpuri. However, the Worli MLA's decision to skip the scheduled meeting and head directly to Sinnar has sparked discussions among political circles.

Thackeray embarked on a tour of North Maharashtra, including Nashik, on Wednesday, eliciting excitement among his supporters. Despite a warm welcome at the gates of Nashik, he opted to bypass the gathering in Igatpuri and instead attended a programme organised by former MLA Rajabhau Waje in Sinnar.

Former MLA Nirmala Gavit, who had gathered for the meeting in Igatpuri, clarified that the decision to skip the event was not intentional. Thackeray was delayed in reaching the venue, prompting the decision to proceed directly to Sinnar to avoid further delays. Gavit emphasised that there was no ulterior motive behind the change in plans and highlighted the significant turnout of activists from the taluka.

Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Nashik, Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the issue of Maratha reservation.

"This government only gives false consolations and lied from the first day. They don't do anything, and today this reality is coming up in front of the people," said Thackeray.

Further attacking the Chief Minister, he said, "Eknath Shinde must have lied to those protesting over the Maratha reservation. He is a habitual liar. I think someone should bring a solution to the issue."