Nashik: Bus Stand Thieves Strike, Rob Women Passengers Of Valuables | Freepik

With the bustling bus stands witnessing a constant influx of passengers, thieves have become increasingly active, targeting unsuspecting commuters. In two separate incidents within two days at the Old CBS area, thieves made away with gold ornaments and cash totalling ₹2.73 lakh from women passengers. A theft case has been registered at the Sarkarwada police station in connection with these incidents, adding to the growing concern over passenger safety at bus stations.

According to complaints filed by Kalyani Joshi (resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Madhuri Kshirsagar (resident of Ahmednagar), they fell victim to theft while at the Old CBS area. Joshi was targeted on Sunday at 8:30 am while boarding a bus, where a thief capitalised on the crowd and stole her purse containing jewels and cash worth ₹1.10 lakh. In the second incident, Kshirsagar was robbed on Monday around 5pm, with the thief making away with her purse containing valuables worth ₹1.63 lakh. Both incidents have been reported to the Sarkarwada police station.

Thieves frequent city highways, the Old CBS area, and the Thakkar Bazar bus station, preying on unsuspecting passengers. Despite previous arrests, incidents of theft continue unabated, raising concerns over passenger safety and security. Plainclothes police personnel are monitoring the crowds, but the persistence of thefts underscores the pressing need for enhanced safety measures to protect commuters.