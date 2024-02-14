Pune Traffic Police Urges Citizens To Wear Helmets While Riding Bikes, Cite Data | Freepik

Pune Traffic Police emphasised the importance of wearing helmets while riding bikes in an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. They highlighted that motorcyclists accounted for 57 per cent of road crash fatalities in the city between 2019 and 2022, with 514 motorcyclists losing their lives in road crashes during this period.

The post read, "Motorcyclists constitute 57% of road crash fatalities between 2019 and 2022 in Pune City. 514 motorcyclists died in road crashes between 2019 and 2022. #BuckleUp #ClickForSafety #RoadSafety."

Motorcyclists constitute 57% of road crash fatalities between 2019 and 2022 in Pune City.

514 motorcyclists died in road crashes between 2019 and 2022.#BuckleUp#ClickForSafety#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Rjh2gGEUaz — पुणे शहर वाहतूक पोलीस (@PuneCityTraffic) February 14, 2024

In a creative approach to raise awareness, the Pune Traffic Police, in another post, shared images of popular superheroes like Captain America, Iron Man, and Batman wearing helmets, alongside the message urging citizens to follow suit: "Doka vapra, helmet ghala (Use your head, wear a helmet)."

Since Amitesh Kumar assumed the role of Pune Commissioner earlier this month, he has reiterated the mandatory nature of wearing helmets in the city. Despite this, many citizens continue to disregard this rule.

Replying to a media query on compulsory helmet use by citizens, Kumar said, “Helmet use is mandatory as is wearing seat belts and it has to be implemented. Traffic offences like wrong side carriage driving, riding triple seat and other traffic violations will be strictly dealt with.”

He was speaking at a press conference following his assumption of office from outgoing police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr.