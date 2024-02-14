 VIDEO: In Nashik, FDA Seizes 11 Trucks With Adulterated Supari Worth ₹3.84 Crore
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
In a recent operation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department, 11 trucks loaded with coloured supari, valued at around ₹3 crore, were seized from a hotel premises on Malegaon-Manmad Road. This marks one of the largest-scale actions undertaken by the FDA in the Nashik division.

According to sources within the FDA Department, the intelligence unit received information regarding the transportation of coloured supari from Karnataka to Delhi via Malegaon-Manmad Road. Subsequently, a trap was set at the location, leading to the interception of 11 trucks carrying coloured supari.

Upon inspection, approximately 11 trucks of adulterated supari, tainted by insect infestation and dyed to conceal their condition, were discovered. After 11 samples were collected for testing. Further examination of the remaining trucks revealed a total of 252.30 tonnes of adulterated supari.

A quantity of supari worth ₹3.84 crore was confiscated, and samples were collected for analysis purposes. This significant seizure underscores the ongoing efforts of the FDA to combat the distribution of adulterated food products and ensure consumer safety.

