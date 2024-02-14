 Pune District Gears Up For Shiv Jayanti Festivities At Shivneri Fort: Here's All You Need To Know
Pune District Gears Up For Shiv Jayanti Festivities At Shivneri Fort: Here's All You Need To Know

The Chief Executive Officer reviewed water supply, sanitation, and healthcare systems, ensuring ample storage beds, medical supplies, and purified water

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune District Gears Up For Shiv Jayanti Festivities At Shivneri Fort: Here's All You Need To Know

To ensure a vibrant celebration of the upcoming Shiv Jayanti at Shivneri Fort, Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all departments. He instructed officials on Wednesday to prioritise the smooth experience of visitors to Shivneri, minimising any inconvenience during the festivities. Diwase underscored the significance of Shiv Jayanti as a joyous occasion that inspires all.

Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase

Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase |

"It is crucial for departments like Revenue, Police, and Forest to collaborate effectively in organising the event. To maintain order, we'll provide public address systems and megaphones through our emergency management system. Environmental sustainability is key, so we'll control plastic usage and ensure proper waste management," Diwase elaborated.

Shivneri Fort

Shivneri Fort |

He added, "Discussions with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are ongoing to potentially relocate the main assembly area to manage crowds better. Decorations, lighting, and path lights should be arranged appropriately. Sanitation facilities, including temporary and permanent structures, will be meticulously organised within the city."

The Chief Executive Officer reviewed water supply, sanitation, and healthcare systems, ensuring ample storage beds, medical supplies, and purified water. Mobile and temporary sanitation units will be established in collaboration with local authorities, he said.

Pune Rural SP, Dr Pankaj Deshmukh, emphasised the need for efficient crowd management during darshan. "Efforts are underway to minimise waiting times, with LED screens to broadcast the main programme and a dedicated control room for large-scale coordination. Entry passes will be distributed systematically to regulate crowd flow," Deshmukh said,

"To promote sustainability, Mahaurja will assess the feasibility of installing solar panels at Shivneri Fort, while the transport board will arrange additional buses for transportation. These measures aim to enhance the Shiv Jayanti celebration experience while prioritising public safety and environmental conservation," he added.

