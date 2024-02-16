Nashik: NMC Allocates ₹15 Lakh For Tree Maintenance | Freepik

In a bid to ensure the well-being of municipal trees across the city, the Parks Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has secured approval from the General Assembly to engage a contractor for watering services. The contract, valued at approximately ₹15 lakh, entails renting tankers to facilitate the watering process, with each trip costing ₹881.

The initiative comes in response to the pressing need for adequate hydration of trees planted by the Parks Department in various locations, including road dividers, to enhance the city's aesthetic appeal. With the maintenance period for these green spaces now underway, the department is tasked with sustaining its vitality amidst challenging conditions, particularly during the summer months when water scarcity poses a significant threat.

Currently, the Parks Department possesses four water tankers, which are insufficient to meet the watering requirements of the trees of the entire city. Given the unavailability of water from the municipal corporation, the contractor will be responsible for sourcing and delivering the necessary water supply.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the rates for the watering services have been meticulously determined by the department, with a total of 1,440 trips projected across six sections. The proposal has undergone thorough scrutiny by the Accounts and Audit Department, aligning with the budget allocation of approximately ₹15 lakh from the tree fund for the fiscal year 2023-24.

This strategic partnership underscores the municipality's commitment to preserving and nurturing its green infrastructure, safeguarding the environmental health and aesthetic appeal of Nashik for generations to come.