Nashik: Police Bolster Security Ahead Of Shiv Jayanti Celebrations - Here's All You Need To Know

Preparations for Shiv Jayanti in full swing | FPJ

With the Lok Sabha elections looming, political parties are gearing up for the forthcoming Shiv Jayanti celebrations to showcase their strength. In anticipation of the celebrations, the police have intensified security arrangements to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the festivities.

Discussions are underway with festival committees to reinforce compliance with regulations, including restrictions on the use of DJs and sound systems during the celebrations. Authorities are taking proactive steps to prevent any untoward incidents, with individuals causing disruptions being promptly apprehended and educated on maintaining decorum.

The police are employing various surveillance methods, including plainclothes officers, CCTV monitoring, and increased patrolling, to closely monitor the event and maintain peace. Amidst the festive fervour, there are speculations about potential conflicts between candidates and political parties due to the upcoming elections.

Approximately 1,200 police personnel will be deployed for security, with additional forces such as the State Reserve Police Force and Home Guard on standby. The prohibition on DJs during processions has been strictly enforced, with authorities vigilant against any violations and proposing actions against offenders.

Plans to alter traffic routes are also underway to ensure smooth flow during the festivities. Furthermore, heightened attention is being paid to social media platforms, with proposed actions against individuals posting offensive content.

As Nashik braces for the vibrant Shiv Jayanti celebrations amidst political fervour, the police are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to maintain security and uphold the spirit of the festivities while ensuring the safety of all participants and residents.